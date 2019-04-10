Several areas within Idaho County are at or above the state average for homes with detected high levels of radon.
Radon, which is odorless, tasteless, and invisible, is the second-leading cause of lung cancer, behind smoking, and is a serious health threat in Idaho. Nearly 40 percent of Idaho homes tested for radon have higher-than-recommended levels.
Data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Division of Public Health shows 33 percent of homes within the Grangeville-area 83530 zip code (based on 58 tests) measured high radon levels greater than 3.9. Within the Kamiah-area 83536 zip code, the percent – based on 33 tests – was 39 percent; and in the Kooskia-area 83539 zip code, 53 percent (on 17 tests).
In the southern portion of Idaho County and stretching into Adams and Valley counties, 32 percent (on 242 tests) was reported in the McCall-area 83638 zip code; and 43 percent (on 28 tests) in the Council-area 83612 zip code.
“EPA goals are for levels of radon in indoor air to be at approximately the same level as outdoor air,” said Dr. Colby Adams, environmental health director for public health. “Meeting that goal in the U.S. would be very difficult and resource-intensive. Therefore, the EPA developed guidelines [radon levels greater than 3.9] that would minimize health effects and be reasonable to achieve within buildings in the U.S.”
Radon is an invisible radioactive gas formed from natural deposits of uranium and radium in Idaho soils, according to public health. The gas is drawn into homes and buildings through gaps and cracks in crawl spaces and foundations. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that radon causes 21,000 deaths in the U.S. each year.
“Uranium is commonly found in granite deposits,” said Adams, and “many mountainous states have higher levels of radon gas. However, transport of uranium through erosion and glaciation can cause other geological areas to have uranium and radon. Many areas in Idaho are either directly affected by uranium contained within granite deposits or are in valleys that contain sediment due to erosion or other geological processes.”
Public health recommends homeowners test for the presence of radon, which can be done with a kit available through the state. Testing is easy, requiring opening a package and placing a small measuring device in your home for several days. The device is then mailed to a lab for processing, and results are returned to the homeowner. Visit www.radonidaho.org to order a radon test kit for $9.95. Call the Idaho CareLine at 211 for information.
