The EPA-developed health risk guidance is based on health data collected from exposures of underground miners to radon gas and studies of radon gas levels in different building types within the U.S., according to Dr. Colby Adams. The miners had been exposed to relatively high concentrations of radon gas, so models were developed to estimate health risks from lower exposures that would be representative of living in US homes for a 70-year lifetime.

Radon test kit Q&A

Idaho County Free Press community editor, Lorie Palmer, recently received the results of a radon test she conducted on her home. We asked a few questions on why she decided to do this and how the process went.

Q: Why did you decide to do the test?

A: I read an article about high incidences of radon in Idaho and thought, is this something I should worry about? Better to be safe than sorry, so I decided to purchase a test.

Q: How easy or difficult did you find it to do the test?

A: To be honest, the instructions are in super tiny print and are printed a little blurry. I read it through about three times then decided to do the three-day test (as opposed to the longer seven-day test). At that point, I just had to be sure to mark the correct date and time on the test package and then hang the test in my home.

Q: What was the result of your test and was your level ok or a concern?

A: After I mailed in the test, I received the results by e-mail within just a few days. It stated the level of radon detected in our home was “0.8.” The results read: “The U.S. EPA recommended action level for indoor radon is 4.0 pCi/L. The EPA indicates that there is little short-term risk with test results in this range (0.0 to 1.9). However, radon often changes due to seasonal weather patterns, so you may want to test again in another season or after structural changes as conditions may change over time. EPA recommends testing every two years. Future test kits can be purchased directly at radon.com.”

I wasn’t worried after reading this, but I was glad I had completed the test.

Q: How do you feel after having done the test, and would you recommend it to others?

A: If you have any concerns whatsoever, 10 bucks isn’t much to pay for peace of mind!