I’m going to talk about something controversial, medically speaking. And I’m not going to quote a doctor or a homeopathic healer – I’m just going to give my own personal experience with a few thrown-in reasons on why the topic is controversial.
The subject? Ear candling.
For those who do not know what ear candling is: An on-line dictionary describes ear candling as “a form of alternative therapy in which the tapered end of an ear candle is placed in a person's ear while the other end of the candle is lit, in the belief that earwax and other impurities are drawn out of the ear canal by a partial vacuum created by the candle flame.”
When I first heard about this from a friend of mine in Washington more than 30 years ago, I thought it sounded crazy. I am not a big fan of flames, especially anywhere close to my face. My best friend was seriously burned when we were in high school, and I do not take lightly the power of fire.
However, when you are prone to ear infections and nothing seems to help, you are willing to try things you never thought you would. My ear infections began with a vengeance in high school. Following one particular trip to the doctor (30 minutes from our country home), our car broke down on the way home. I was in so much pain I, without water and without help for at least an hour, chewed two Tylenol 3s just to get some relief.
My friend was more adventurous than I was, and she had had some earaches and wax buildup and tried ear candling. Pretty soon, she talked me into it.
I cannot say it was a cure-all. It was kind of weird. What I can say is I felt it helped.
She used a paper plate and cut a hole it to place the paper-wax candle in, leaving a small portion sticking out the bottom. This small portion fit in my ear while the top of the candle was lit. Any dripping or ash fell directly onto the paper plate. There wasn’t much of either, but it’s a good precaution to take.
The lit candle in my ear created a vacuum and, I believe, pulled out wax that lodges in the ear candle tube during the candling. (When you are finished, you can cut the end of the candle open to see the results. It’s kind of gross. And kind of fascinating, too).
I felt better. Less plugged and able to hear more clearly.
Now, most medical doctors (and the tons of articles you can read on the Internet) will tell you there is no evidence that ear candling works, and that it is dangerous. I can only tell you we were very careful and that I felt better. Was it all in my mind? I don’t know for sure, but I don’t think so.
Throughout the years since high school, I have used ear candles on myself and other members of my family, namely my dad and one of my brothers, who experienced similar reactions to mine.
Last year, my youngest daughter had plugged ears for days and they just didn’t seem to be clearing up. Swallowing, drinking water, chewing gum, using antihistamines all left her still feeling foggy. So, I had her stop by the health food store here in town and pick up two ear candles. We completed the process at home – albeit through a lot of laughing and her reminding me, “Mom! Don’t let it burn my ear!” (It was never even close). She had similar results.
All I can tell you is that, for us, it has been worth the few dollars and the try. And I guess those results truly are just all in our heads, anyway.
Lorie Palmer is in her 25th year at the Idaho County Free Press where she is community editor. She and her husband have three grown daughters and two grandchildren.
