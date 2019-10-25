I’m not a super crafty person – especially if it seems difficult. However, I saw these cute little button snowmen and Christmas trees and thought they looked pretty easy. And they are. My husband looked my snowmen over thoroughly and gave them the “Yeah, those are OK,” which is a high compliment from him.
The paper clip ornaments did not get the same reaction from him. I’m not sure he could tell what they were. But I think they are kind of cute, so find how-tos on them below, as well.
Button Ornaments
What you will need:
Black, white and green buttons of varying sizes. The more sizes the better. You can purchase buttons locally at the quilt stores, but you may want to get a larger assortment bag which can be found at craft and other retail stores. I ended up having to order some on-line after I couldn’t locate the color, quantity and size of buttons I wanted.
Star beads for the Christmas trees. There are many different ones and just about any will work.
Thread, wire, twine or whatever type of stringing material you want that will fit through your buttonholes. I used both bakery twine and silver package twine for mine.
1/8-ish inch ribbon for your snowman’s scarf.
Scissors.
You may need a large craft needle for your smaller buttons. I did, but it depends on what string you use. If you use a strong thread, you probably won’t need a needle.
What to do:
Snowman: Pick out your white beads and arrange them in three piles. Remember, there is no right or wrong, and differently-sized snowmen and bead size is just fine. What I did was have a fairly traditional three piles – so, three large buttons on the bottom, three middle-sized buttons and then three small buttons for the head.
Cut about 11 inches of string. Double your string and string your buttons diagonally for the four-hole buttons (which most of the buttons I purchased were) so you have two ends coming up through. Then put the middle-sized buttons on the same way. Tie a knot in your string here.
Tie a piece (about 3 or 4 inches) of ribbon here for the snowman’s scarf. Then continue with the two strings and add the small buttons for the head.
Next pick out black buttons for the hat. Use a larger one for the brim and two or three smaller ones for the top of the hat. (I have seen where some people put a red button in the middle for a hat band; I did not have any red buttons, so I just used black. You could also skip the ribbon and add a red – or another color -- button at the neck for its scarf. Be creative!)
String the hat buttons and then tie a secure knot at the top. Tie off your string leaving enough room for a loop to hang your ornament. You may have to trim the string/twine to the desired size.
Tree: Stack your green buttons largest to smallest to make the desired size of tree. I used approximately 10-14 buttons. Use the same 11-ish inch piece of twine and string the buttons in a double loop. When you get them all strung, tie a knot. Add star bead at top and add another knot, then make a loop to hang.
Paper clip angels
What you need:
Small butterfly paper clips. Find at office supply stores.
10 or 12 mm pearl beads (I used 8 mm and so, my angel heads are a little small).
Small gold, silver or other types of beads that could serve as an angel halo and fit on top of the pearl bead. I had to look around for these and just found some jewelry findings to use.
1/8” satin ribbon or another type of string.
Scissors.
What to do:
Take the paperclip and loop an 8-to 10-inch piece of ribbon through the middle, top.
String the pearl bead on the ribbon, then the “halo” bead. Tie a knot then loop for a hanger. Use some ribbon to make a neck bow if desired. That’s it.
