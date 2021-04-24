Chili photo

Wonderful comfort food — a bowl of homemade chili.

Spring days in Idaho County can still feel of winter’s chill, so warm and filling comfort foods can sound good.

Some older folks used to cooking for a family may have a harder time shifting to just cooking for one or two people. I have some quick and easy meals for those times I want something, but don’t have the energy for a major cooking project.

This quick chili makes enough for several meals, but not an unwieldy amount. Leftovers freeze well, also.

Quick Chili

Saute in cooking oil

One pound burger meat

One large onion, chopped

Add

Two 15 oz. cans of kidney, black or pinto beans, rinsed and drained

Two 15 oz. cans of chopped tomatoes, undrained

Two Tablespoons chili powder

Heat until warmed through, adding water or tomato sauce or juice, to reach desired consistency.

If you are worried about the salt content from the beans, you can soak and cook dried beans. Cooked beans freeze well, also, in small amounts so you can always have some on hand to thaw and use.

