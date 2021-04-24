Spring days in Idaho County can still feel of winter’s chill, so warm and filling comfort foods can sound good.
Some older folks used to cooking for a family may have a harder time shifting to just cooking for one or two people. I have some quick and easy meals for those times I want something, but don’t have the energy for a major cooking project.
This quick chili makes enough for several meals, but not an unwieldy amount. Leftovers freeze well, also.
Quick Chili
Saute in cooking oil
One pound burger meat
One large onion, chopped
Add
Two 15 oz. cans of kidney, black or pinto beans, rinsed and drained
Two 15 oz. cans of chopped tomatoes, undrained
Two Tablespoons chili powder
Heat until warmed through, adding water or tomato sauce or juice, to reach desired consistency.
If you are worried about the salt content from the beans, you can soak and cook dried beans. Cooked beans freeze well, also, in small amounts so you can always have some on hand to thaw and use.
