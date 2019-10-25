Scary movies are good most anytime of the year, but they are best enjoyed during the mystique of the Halloween season.
Full disclosure: I am not a scary movie person.
OK, I’ve watched many of the old classics such as Frankenstein, The Mummy, The Thing From Another World, and The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms. I was never into the modern horror films growing up such as Halloween, Friday the 13th or Nightmare on Elm Street as … well, they were horrific. The closest I would say I came to watching horror films would be Jaws; a suspenseful, tense movie that was truly scary due to its real-world monstrous shark, rather than a supernatural masked serial killer.
Some of my friends said I missed the point: girls.
I was informed that a horror film was a great date film, as that first jump scare put the girl’s arms all around you.
Yes, well, first you need a date, and as my interests back in high school were more geek than chic, let’s say my Friday nights were more about Atari that amour.
But I digress.
There’s lots of horror out there to watch that taps into all that is shocking and disturbing and truly grotesque. Psychopaths stalking people. Bodily infestations. Demonic possessions. Ghostly hauntings. The dead walking and seeking brains. Sadistic medical transformations.
So, what to choose? I put questions out on Facebook of what scary do you like, and why do you like scary movies? Here are the responses I received.
Avery Russell: “I just started reading ‘The Shining’ after having seen the Kubrick film many times. I was disgusted with myself for not reading the King novel until now! The Shining is one of my favorite horror films. I love Jack Nicholson and I have always liked horror movies. The adrenaline rush from scaring yourself by watching these kinds of movies is worth it, I guess.”
“Rob Zombie's Halloween is definitely at the top of my list, as well.”
Greg and Kathy Beatie: “Psycho.”
Reyna Phillips: “I love to be scared! Evil Dead 2. Saw it once and never saw it again. It's been 35 years. LOL - that's the scariest. Rob Zombie's Halloween is a good show but not scary. Musicals make me tremble, to be honest. Didn't grow up with them, so I haven't learned to appreciate people singing for two hours. That's scary to me these days.”
Michelle Nutt: “My all-time favorite movie is John Carpenter’s The Thing. Saw it a long time ago and it scared me, not only because of the special effects, but the thought of not knowing who the thing had replicated. Through the years, other horror movies have done knockoffs of that theory, but none can touch John Carpenter.”
“Plus, I love scary movies. Talk about an adrenaline rush.”
Patrick Phillips: “Yes … this. If you've never listened to the commentary that comes with the DVD, you should. I hate most commentary, but this is really good.”
Kimberly Patton Borgeson: “Scariest for me was the Devil’s Advocate.... I hate scary movies! I don’t mind blood and gore, but anything dealing with demonic stuff and the devil really bothers me.”
Larry Hatter: “Needful Things.... It's actually the most believable scary movie. Short of being the actual devil, there are some evil, manipulative people out there who behave in the same fashion.... Plus, it's Steven King.”
Michael A. Collins: “Creature from the Black Lagoon.”
Jeffrey Richard Durham: “Cape Fear.”
Jeff Marcum: “The Bride of Frankenstein. Classic!”
