Homemade sanitizers

The end result: My daughters and I made fun labels and used the process as a “quarantine activity” when they visited recently.

 Lorie Palmer / Free Press

During the COVID-19 pandemic, some supplies have been difficult to locate, including hand sanitizer.

Nothing replaces washing with soap and water; however, hand sanitizer is important when water and soap are not available.

What you will need:

*Bowl

*Spoon

*Aloe vera gel

*Rubbing alcohol (the higher the percentage of alcohol, the better)

*Bottles/jars to put product in

*Funnel

*Optional: Essential oils to add scent to sanitizer

Instructions:

Sanitizer mix

Mixing the solutions together.

*Use 2/3 cup alcohol and 1/3 cup aloe vera gel (double: 1-1/3 cups and 2/3 cup)

*Stir together in bowl

*Add a few drops of oils if desired

*Use funnel to pour into containers

The mixture may seem a bit stickier at first than commercial brands; however, simply rub it in thoroughly and allow it to dry and this feeling goes away.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.