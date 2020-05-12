During the COVID-19 pandemic, some supplies have been difficult to locate, including hand sanitizer.
Nothing replaces washing with soap and water; however, hand sanitizer is important when water and soap are not available.
What you will need:
*Bowl
*Spoon
*Aloe vera gel
*Rubbing alcohol (the higher the percentage of alcohol, the better)
*Bottles/jars to put product in
*Funnel
*Optional: Essential oils to add scent to sanitizer
Instructions:
*Use 2/3 cup alcohol and 1/3 cup aloe vera gel (double: 1-1/3 cups and 2/3 cup)
*Stir together in bowl
*Add a few drops of oils if desired
*Use funnel to pour into containers
The mixture may seem a bit stickier at first than commercial brands; however, simply rub it in thoroughly and allow it to dry and this feeling goes away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.