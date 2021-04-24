Idaho gardeners, do you know the best time to harvest what you’ve planted this spring?
With vegetables grown at elevations from 1,000 to 6,000-plus feet, Idaho gardeners can’t rely on the calendar for their marching-and munching orders. Harvesting vegetables at just the right stage of maturity is essential for peak flavor and nutrition, but the rules vary by the veggie. For example, did you know that:
• You should pick snap beans when their pods are fleshy with pliable tips and when seeds are small, immature and don’t yet cause pods to bulge.
• Removing the central head of broccoli generally stimulates the side shoots to develop for later pickings.
• Sweet corn is ready to pick when the juice from a kernel punctured with a fingernail appears opaque — but not thick or doughy — rather than clear.
• You should dry garlic bulbs in the garden for several days with their tops attached and out of the direct sun before moving them to warm, dry conditions for another 3 to 6 weeks.
• Always harvest lettuce before a seed stalk starts to develop in the plant center.
• Many watermelons won’t produce a dull thump when rapped with a knuckle; instead, harvest watermelons when (1) the light-green, curly tendrils on the stem near the point of attachment turn brown and dry, (2) the surface color of the fruit turns rough and dull; (3) the skin resists penetration by a thumbnail, and (4) the soil-side of the melon turns yellowish.
