Was that a bird? A plane? Superman?
No, it was a hummingbird moth, which is almost as cool to watch as the above-mentioned.
Perhaps you’ve been outside on a sultry summer evening and have experienced the flitting and fluttering, quick darting and flower-seeking large creatures. From the corner of your eye, they do, at first, seem like a hummingbird.
Hummingbird moth is the common name used for the numerous types of hummingbird moth species which include Hummingbird Hawk-Moth, Sphinx moth, Common Clearwing Hummingbird moth, Snowberry Clearwing Hummingbird moth, Five-Spotted Hawkmoth and White-Lined Sphinx. They start as hornworm caterpillars that, through chrysalis, turn into the moth.
Like the hummingbird, the moth’s buzzing/humming sound is created through the quick movements of its wings.
The moths have a long tongue-like proboscis that rolls out of its coiled tube to reach the nectar deep inside flowers. Its tongue is about double the length of the its body. They range in length from two to two-one half inches long and are covered in hair that bear a resemblance to feathers, with a variety of colors and markings. Their wingspan ranges from two to six inches, depending on the species.
The moths feed on flower nectar both day and night, but dusk may bring them out for night-blooming flowers such as the evening primrose.
There are more than 1,200 species of these moths worldwide, and roughly 125 of them can be seen regularly in North America.
Hummingbird moth hornworms are generally pretty harmless to garden plants, unlike their cousins – tomato and tobacco hornworms – that can wreak havoc on crops. And the adults make great garden pollinators. All in all, if you have hummingbird moths in your garden, consider yourself lucky.
Like the majority of moths and butterflies, the adult hummingbird moths feed on nectar from a variety of flowers, but their larvae need more specific food plants, such as several species of honeysuckle, dogbane, or some members of the rose family such as hawthorn, cherries, and plums.
- Information from this story gleaned from the websites www.farmersalmanac.com; www.thespuce.com; www.fs.fed.us; and www.todayshomeowner.com.
