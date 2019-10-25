Most Idaho lawns would benefit from a fall core-aeration.
Think of everything your lawn does for you and your family during the summer: cools your yard, lowers your air-conditioning bills and gives your bare feet a comfortable place to play.
Be thinking now about what you can do for it now before the freeze and snow sets in.
If your lawn is growing in heavy clay soil, if it’s become compacted or if it’s formed a thatch layer more than a half-inch thick, it will benefit from core-aeration in early fall.
Core-aeration — removing small soil plugs or cores — stimulates root growth, improves air and water movement into the soil and provides an ideal environment for seed germination. It also keeps thatch — a mixture of living and dead roots, shoots, stems and leaves that forms naturally on the soil surface — to an optimum thickness.
Summer is never a good time to core-aerate because the procedure exposes the aerification holes to excessively hot temperatures. Spring is better, although weeds take advantage of those freshly available growing sites. Early fall is nearly perfect, because roots respond to aeration more readily at cooler temperatures and because the upcoming winter freeze-thaw cycles intensify the aerating effects. Early fall is also an excellent time to overseed should you choose to do so after you core-aerate.
To maximize penetration of your hand- or machine-aerator’s tines, make sure your soil is moist, but not wet. Dragging the cores with a piece of chain-link fence or running over them with a rotary mower will help break them up and mix them into the lawn. Or, you can just let them wash into the lawn over time.
Most home lawns should be core-aerated at least once a year. Lawns with heavy thatch layers, however, should be core-aerated in the fall and again in the spring. Thatch can reduce soil’s water-holding capacity, keep water and nutrients from reaching grass roots, and harbor insects and diseases.
A thick, spongy thatch layer soon becomes the growing medium for grass roots and growth points instead of the soil. When this happens, the grass is much more prone to heat and drought stress as well as more susceptible to disease and insect damage.
Leaving grass clippings on the lawn does not contribute to thatch buildup, but irrigation, fertilization and mowing practices have an impact. Avoid overfertilizing, watering too little too often and mowing off more than a third of your lawn’s height at a time.
