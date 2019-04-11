Keto-friendly pecan cookies

If you’re like half the population, you have tried low carb (Keto, Atkins, Code Red) diets and / or lifestyle changes to help control your weight.
Some people are able to cut the carbs (sweets, potatoes, breads, doughs, pastas, etc.) cold turkey without too much pain. If you’re like me, you like your carbs and you miss the sweets.
With this in mind, I have a recipe for pecan cookies that are keto, paleo and Code Red friendly. They are also gluten-free. I experimented with a few recipes and changed them up a bit to my own liking to come up with a light, fluffy pecan cookie recipe that is a bit more like cake. It curbs that craving for sweets and is fairly low calorie.
Because we are using coconut flour that is made from shredded coconut, be sure to let it sit about 10 minutes to fully absorb the liquid. Know that when using coconut flour, the cookies will taste a bit like coconut. I’m sure there are flavorings you could use to disguise this, but I like the taste. If you really don’t like coconut, try almond flour.
I did not sift any ingredients together. I just started with the top ingredient in my KitchenAid and added each ingredient one at a time, mixing for a total of about 12 minutes, start to finish. Each cookie has approximately 105 calories with about 2g of net carbs per cookie.
- Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons melted coconut oil
- 2 large eggs, room temperature
- 1/4 cup Stevia or sweetener of choice
- 1/2 cup coconut flour
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 3/4 cup of almond butter
- 1/2 cup chopped pecans
Drop by teaspoonful (small cookie scoop) on greased cookie sheet. Batter is thick, but sticky. Cookies do not spread much. Bake at 350 degrees for about 10-11 minutes. Let cool before removing from pan. Cookies may be slightly crumbly. Makes 16-20 cookies.
