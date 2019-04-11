GRANGEVILLE – The Grangeville Farmers’ Market (GFM) is off and running for its 13th year.
“The mission of the market is to benefit the community by providing home-grown and homemade local products,” explained Cindy Lane, GFM marketing manager.
She said the market is striving to provide a mix of 70% produce and locally grown products and 30% crafts and locally-made products, though they are not at that goal yet.
“We are always looking for more vendors, especially produce sellers,” she said. “The more sellers we have, the more people we can attract to the market and to other things in town.”
Lane said local gardeners who have surplus crops are encouraged to consider selling at the market, whether it be vegetables, herbs or fruit.
“Whether you can make only a few markets when you have surplus or whether you can be a vendor every Saturday, we would love to have you,” Lane encouraged.
She explained the vendor process is easy – the fee is 10%, up to $50, of the daily sales. Vendor fees are to be paid at the close of each market day.
“If anyone needs help with forms or has any questions, we will be having a meet and greet to address them,” she added.
The GFM meet and greet is set for Saturday, April 27, at the Soltman Center at 1 p.m. This is for all current or new vendors and for anyone interested in assisting with the market. This event will allow participants to meet the GFM committee, learn about its policies, and submit vendor applications. Plus, there will be food and drinks.
The market offers Grub Club each Saturday, which is an umbrella of the market, and provides weekly activities on market day for children to learn about the benefits of healthy eating and exercise. Grub Club has received sponsorship from the Grangeville Elks Club, and children who participate in the learning activities will earn tokens to purchase fresh, healthy foods at the market.
“It’s a very popular part of the market, and kids usually participate in a craft and take something – such as a plant start – home,” she said.
The market accepts SNAP (food stamps), providing community members access to fresh, locally grown foods. GFM also has a partnership with Grangeville High School’s botany class and will be part of the GHS plant sale May 11.
“The market is always looking for partners, such as the horticulture program at North Idaho Correctional Institution,” Lane said. “This is a unique one where they provide plants for the market to have available for donations only or to use as prizes for our local events.”
One goal the market has for this 13th year, Lane said, is to keep itself in front of the community yearlong.
“We want to provide some educational programs throughout the year when the actual market is not in session – programs on healthy cooking, nutrition, gardening and other things,” she said.
Lane became involved in the market several years ago after the last of her five children left home.
“I had been involved in 4-H for about 18 years and always gave away my extra produce to the program or others,” she said. “Suddenly, I had some extra time and I really do enjoy gardening and the idea of a farmers’ market, so I volunteered.”
She became the market manager and is also a vendor.
“I love the atmosphere of the market, the weather is usually beautiful, and the people are great,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun and I have had some really wonderful conversations on market Saturdays.”
Lane expressed thanks to the City of Grangeville for their openness in providing the park space to the market and to the community members who faithfully support the market.
She reminds that value-added products and other items, such as baked goods (“these are always popular,”) are also sought for the market.
“If you have an idea, talk to us about it,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.