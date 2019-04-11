Grangeville Farmer's Market details

The Grangeville Farmers’ Market takes place at Pioneer Park Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., from June 22 until Sept 28 this year. GFM is also partnered with Grangeville Arts and sets up the market on Thursday evenings during the free concerts in the park during the month of July.

Free booth space is available for local nonprofits to advertise for upcoming events and / or sell raffle tickets.

“We thank the Grangeville Community Foundation for its financial support to improve signage and programs associated with the market,” said Cindy Lane, marketing manager. The Grangeville Farmers’ Market is run 100 percent by volunteers. Volunteers and musicians who would like to play on market days are welcome to contact the market.

Some items may be regulated and require a food-handler’s permit from the local health department (Mike Kerley, environmental health specialist, 208-983-2842). This includes sprouts, cut melons, meat, canned goodies (except jellies and jams), homemade baked goods with meat, cheese or cream, dairy products such as homemade cheese, and foods such as prepared sandwiches. Items generally unregulated include farm and garden produce (including all vegetables and fruits), herbs, flowers, plants, properly labeled eggs, jam and jelly, and homemade baked goods such as cookies, cinnamon rolls, breads, etc.

The vendor fee is 10% up to $50, of daily sales. Vendor fees are to be paid promptly at the close of each market day to the market manager.

For questions, e-mail grangevillefm@gmail.com or contact Cindy Lane at 208-983-3875. To see the vendor applications, go to grangevillefm.com. Also find Grangeville Farmers’ Market on Facebook.