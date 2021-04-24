If you’re searching for a fun way to be organized and creative, keeping a planner may be a great option. My mom bought me a Happy Life planner for Christmas and I have really enjoyed using it the last few months. From fun stickers, to colorful paper and fine liner pens, you will be able to make a custom calendar and schedule for your busy or not so busy life! Either way, it’s fun to keep track of the things you do inside and outside of the home.
There really is a reason for everyone to keep a planner regardless of their occupation or lifestyle. You could keep a book planner that specifically caters toward what books you are currently reading and what books you plan to read in the future. You could also keep a planner for your busy work schedule and the important meetings and deadlines you cannot forget. I personally have been using my planner for a wide variety of things like my work tasks, my appointments, my grocery shopping trips (and weekly dinner menu), my vacations, and the books I am reading.
A planner is also a perfect place to insert a pocket, envelope or plastic sleeve to keep receipts and other important records prior to filing them where they need to be or scanning them for a digital record.
My favorite thing about using this specific type of planner is the ability to be creative in my own way. These types of planners come with blank calendar pages that you can decorate on your own. My planner came with colorful page inserts, fun quotes, and plenty of space to keep lists and notes as well. Let your imagination run wild and decorate all your pages to your liking! See photos for a preview of how I have been laying out my planner the last few months.
To see The Happy Planner line, go to thehappyplanner.com. A variety of planners can also be found at stores in Idaho County, including Irwin Drug, Arnzen Drug, Family Dollar and The Print Shop.
Russell is employed by Caster Investment Group in Eagle as a research and escrow coordinator and in marketing design and writing. She is a 2011 graduate of Grangeville High School and a 2015 graduate of Northwest Nazarene University (BA in English Literature, minor in history).
