“What’s in a name? That which we call a rose. By any other name would smell as sweet,” penned William Shakespeare in Romeo and Juliet in the late 1500s.
And though it may be true a thing is more important than its name, ask any parent if their child’s name has meaning and you are likely to hear a good story consisting of family culture and tradition, hopes and dreams, and love put into the naming of their children.
Names.org recently released its annual predictions for the Most Popular Baby Names of 2021 for the United States, and found Liam is the most popular boys’ name, while Olivia is the most popular name for a girl.
The rankings were based on the most recent data on births from the Social Security Administration, trends from recent years and user interest from millions of monthly visitors to Names.org.
Most popular boys’ names include Liam, Noah, Oliver, Elijah, Lucas, James, William, Benjamin, Henry, and Matteo. Henry and Matteo are in the top 10 for the first time.
Honorable mentions went to Sebastian, Levi, and Theodore, just outside of the top 10. Ethan, Alexander, and Jackson also fall just short of the top 10.
In the top 10 for girls’ names are Olivia, Emma, Amelia, Charlotte, Ava, Sophia, Isabella, Mia, Evelyn and Harper. Amelia made the biggest jump within the top 10, from No. seven last year to No. three so far in 2021.
Honorable mentions went to those just outside the top 10: Luna, Camila, Penelope, Aria, Ella and Abigail.
∙
Idaho County and Kamiah play it a little different when it comes to baby names. Though some babies did get a “most popular” moniker, many ended up with a name unique to the area or to local families.
Of the births printed in the Idaho County Free Press and The Clearwater Progress in 2020, this is what we found:
Lane, Lincoln, Mackay, Zane, Augustus, Frida, Iris, Ryatt, Jameson, Onyx, Scarlet, Norah, two Sawyers, Abby, Pierce, two Adas, Jeremiah, Cora, Haisley, Hayden, Brooklyn, Adalynne, Maverick, Cooper, Genevieve, Liam, Claire, Ryland, Trace, Jace, Aiden, Baker, Harper, Phillip, Bradley, Corbin, Booker, Elias, Harmony, Orrin, Zella, Cecilia, Marshall, Iris, Braylee, Thomas and Asa.
∙
Scarlet Mae Kashmitter was born to Alex and Sydni (Stull Robie) Kaschmitter of Grangeville, Sept. 1, 2020.
“Ever since I was in high school, I just thought about a baby name that was original and something not really anyone else had,” Sydni said on why they chose the name Scarlet. “And Mae is after my favorite grandma.”
Fred and Lisa Taylor of Riggins had Mackay Frederick Taylor Nov. 28, 2020.
“We named Mackay after Mackay Bar on the Salmon River. The Salmon River holds a special place in our hearts,” the couple explained. “We picked his name by looking at a map of the river and finding our favorite spots. We named him after a place we love in hopes that he will grow to love and appreciate it as much as we do.”
Frederick is after his father as well as his great-grandfather.
∙
If you’re curious what baby names were the most popular the year you were born, you can log onto https://www.ssa.gov/cgi-bin/namesbystate.cgi. Here, you can type in the state and year with records being available 1960 through 2019.
Though Tai Verdes’ “We Would Have Some Cute Kids,” may be running through our ears in 2021, what were some of the most popular names ringing in parents’ ears in the past few decades?
In the state of Idaho, the most popular names in 1960 were David and Lori, followed by names that remained popular for decades, for both 1970 and 1980, Michael and Jennifer. For 1990 it was Michael and Jessica, while Jacob and Hannah took over in 2000. Samuel and Olivia were the top names in Idaho in 2010, and by 2019, it was Oliver and Emma.
Earlier records on the Social Security Administration site show that across the U.S., Mary was the most popular girls names from 1920 to 1946, with close seconds Dorothy, Betty, Helen and Margaret through 1936; then, Shirley, Patricia, Linda, Carol and Barbara also slid in. Mary and Linda battled it out for number one and two from 1947 to 1962, when Lisa became most popular until 1970 when Jennifer hit the top ranks. Michelle, Kimberly, Heather, Amy and Melissa also started to gain popularity in these years. Jessica took top place from 1985 to 1990, when Ashley took over for a couple of years before Jessica took back first place. In 1996, Emily became the top name through 2007. In 2008, Emma hit a one-year popular spot, which was then taken by Isabella for 2009-10, then Sophia reigned from 2011-13, followed by Emma from 2014-18, with Olivia in the top spot for 2019. During those last 20 years, following closely were the names Sarah, Abigail, Samantha, Ava and Madison.
For boys across the U.S., John ruled from 1920-23, when Robert took over 1924-1939. Close seconds during those years were William, James and Richard. James hit his stride in 1940 and was at the top through 1952, when Robert made a one-year comeback in 1953. Michael was then the top name from 1954-1959, followed by a year of David, then back to Michael from 1961 through 1998. In 1999, Jacob came on the scene and stayed at the top during 2012. All throughout the 1960s-2012, close seconds were Michael, Alexander, Joshua, Andrew, Christopher, Daniel, Ethan, Matthew and Mason. In 2013, Noah rose to the top and stayed through 2016, when Liam took over through 2019. Close seconds during these years were William, James and Oliver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.