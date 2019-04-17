Protect your home and structures and add value to your property. Rad Mulching and Fire Reduction offers quality work for a very competitive price.
My machine is an industrial forestry machine. It is most efficient if you stay with trees and brush 6" in diameter at breast height and down. It has very low ground pressure and gets around extremely well. It has rubber tracks, so the ground disturbance is minimal.
It is a very efficient way to clean up old CRP ground and to thin timber to make for a healthier timber. Jobs can be done year around in the heavy snow or through the heat of summer. Mulching is a great way to create a fire break around a house.
Call Rad Mulching at 208-507-0577
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.