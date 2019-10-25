As an English lit major, I've read more books than I can count. I’ve been out of college for 29 years now and I continue to read. Why should you cozy up with some good books this fall and winter? Here are a few reasons:
- Reading can help improve your conversational skills. When you read, you learn things. This helps you articulate your thoughts and speak to people. This may seem obvious, but in today’s age when we spend a lot of time on computers, the art of talking to people can be a difficult one to hone.
- Reading can help you understand your own convictions as well as strengthen world views. In my opinion, reading books that oppose my own views is an important aspect in me being able to examine and defend what I believe and broaden my own perspectives.
- Reading increases cultural, social and historical knowledge. I may never travel to Africa, but through books I can learn about the cultural importance of the lip plates of the Mursi Tribe. Studying social sciences can help improve our own societies and knowing more about the history of our world can help us to not repeat past mistakes.
- Reading is an excellent way to relax. Becoming absorbed in an interesting story can help reduce stress and allows for a little vacation within the regular days of life. A 2009 study at the University of Sussex found that reading for only six minutes a day can reduce stress levels by up to 68 percent.
- Reading makes you smarter. Reading increases your vocabulary, helps you concentrate and makes you a better writer. In addition, a Yale study published in 2018 marks a correlation between people who read and lifespan. Those who read lived, on average, two years longer than those who did not. Reading can also help improve your memory as you keep organized the twists in plots, characters and facts in a book.
- Books are pretty cheap forms of entertainment. You can borrow them from the library, buy them at the grocery store, pick them up for 25 cents at yard sales or exchange them with friends. Books are accessible to most people at any time. The entertainment is also portable so you can take it on vacation, to the beach, to the line at the DMV and so on.
- The choices are endless. You may say you don’t like to read, but I say that’s because you haven’t found the right book. From car repair and western life to romance and non-fiction, there are books for every taste. Large print, young adult, fantasy and fiction. You choose and you can find it. I enjoy the feel of a printed book on paper in my hands; but you can also listen to audio books or read them on your handheld device.
- Reading can help you sleep better. Reading before bed can help the brain relax and ready itself for dreaming. Reading a print book can make us shut off the screens before bed and signal our brain that we’re slowing down for the day. A pre-sleep reading routine lets our bodies know we are ready for rest.
As winter approaches, it’s a good time to set a new reading goal. For me, the app “Goodreads” has helped me organize what I have read, what I want to read and to set goals for myself. As of this writing, I have not met my 2019 book goal, but I’m going to keep plugging away. My favorite books so far this year have been Idaho by Emily Ruscovich, Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, Reporter: A Memoir by Seymour M. Hersh and Savage Continent: Europe in the Aftermath of World War II by Keith Lowe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.