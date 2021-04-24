Some of the most common allergy problems are caused by pollen, dust and pet dander. Consider taking these steps to manage these allergens for a healthier home environment:
Make it a Routine: Dust and vacuum weekly to help remove common allergy triggers such as dust mites, pollen and pet hair from your home and use a damp cloth when dusting to trap dust.
Keep Linens Clean: Wash bed linens, including sheets, pillow cases and blankets, weekly in hot water (at least 130 degrees Fahrenheit).
Avoid Trigger Transfer: Keep clothes you’ve worn outside away from your bedroom, especially bed linens and pillows, as well as other fabrics such as curtains and couches, to avoid transferring allergens.
Know Your Enemy: Make note of your family’s allergy triggers so you can try to avoid them whenever possible.
Deep Cleaning is a Necessity: Because vacuuming is not enough, the EPA recommends deep cleaning carpet every three to six months with a hot water extraction system that gets in between carpet fibers to loosen dirt and grime and then extracts dirt and allergens from rugs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.