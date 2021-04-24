GRANGEVILLE — Aside from all its negativity, COVID-19 has an upside: people desire to be more independent.
In that vein, more than 20 locals gathered at the Soltman Center Jan. 26 for a presentation on seed saving sponsored by Grangeville Farmers’ Market.
“Why save seeds? There are many reasons, one of them to be self-sufficient,” said presenter Roy Farmer.
Farmer co-runs a cattle ranch in White Bird and grows a four-acre garden to help supply food for his large family of seven children he and his wife, Cody, raise.
Other reasons to save seed include wanting to continue a legacy (“Grandma did it, right?” Farmer asked) and producing disease-resistant seed varieties.
“Another big reason is cost,” Farmer continued. “I have spent $600-$800 on seed. I hope to actually get that down to zero at some point.”
In 220, Farmer was able to save seed from about 10 different varieties of plants. This year, he hopes for as many as 27.
“It is work – it’s not as quick as it sounds,” he said. Although not quick, it can be fairly simple. Let certain fruits (“You want the biggest and the best, even if it’s difficult to let that certain tomato or squash go for seed,” Farmer emphasized) go to seed — which may mean letting a cucumber or squash go until it is yellow and very soft.
“This is when the seeds are mature — not when we would normally pick the fruits or vegetables,” Farmer explained.
Farmer grows an assortment of vegetables and fruits and experiments with new plant varieties each year, he said. His homegrounds also have several types of fruit trees.
Seed saving takes time to make sure plants have not been cross-pollinated, so seeds are heirloom-type, or pure. This means planting at varying times, as well as companion planting to provide the best growing and producing outcome.
Keeping heirlooms alive means increased diversity which, in turn, increases resilience. When only one crop variety is grown, one problem could wipe out an entire crop. Planting multiple varieties and saving seeds helps ensure crop survival. Saving seeds is an action to safeguard plant biodiversity and assist with the local adaptation of food-producing plants.
Farmer went over how he pinches blossoms, hand pollinates certain plant flowers with a horsehair brush and how he harvests, dries and stores the seeds once they are ready.
“Remember, you are selecting the best genetics to continue to produce in the future,” he said.
Farmer went over a variety of ways to save specific seeds to use each year. He told the audience he is available to show his garden, answer questions and/or help with their garden planning. See myfarmersgarden on Facebook; e-mail myfarmersgarden@hotmail.com; or call 208-839-2887.
