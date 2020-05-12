Do you have limited space, but still want to plant a diverse garden? Try square foot gardening.
Square foot gardening is the practice of dividing the growing area into small square sections, typically 1-foot on a side, hence the name. The goal is to assist the planning and creativity of a small. but purposely planted, vegetable garden.
Grangeville gardener MaryAnn Hicks presented gardening ideas to the public via a Grangeville Farmers’ Market (GFM) presentation earlier this year.
“I use jute to section off my garden, so the areas are set,” she showed the group, using a small planting tray as an example.
Hicks said she has used peat moss in her soil, which helps to aerate heavy, clay soil that is prevalent on the Camas Prairie. It can also add body to the soil and saves water as it absorbs and holds moisture. This reduces leeching or run-off of nutrients, as well.
“It can deplete the nitrogen and definitely change the pH balance of the soil, said Cindy Lane, GFM. “That’s just something to watch for.”
Hicks shared photos of her garden and how she plans out companion plants for optimal growth and production.
“Be careful planning your different types of peppers too close to each other as they cross-pollinate,” she advised.
She offered a printed vegetable companion guide, as well as written material on her companions, planting vegetables according to growing time and a guide on what plants deter which insects.
Hicks instructed fellow gardeners not to plant family groups with each other and note that some other plants should not be planted together. These include asparagus, beans, beets, broccoli, cabbage, cucumbers, peas, soybeans, sunflowers, and tomatoes. These plants have allelopathic behaviors and can chemically impede the vital systems of competing plants.
Hicks also advised to plant sunflowers as they attract bees for pollination; devise the right consistency of soil to make it easiest for seeds to germinate and grow in; and to add gypsum to soil to break up hard clay soil.
Hicks also offered several soil mixture “recipes,” as well as homemade growth supplement. She can be reached for information via the Grangeville Farmers’ Market Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.