Grills range from inexpensive backyard varieties to fully loaded professional models. Here are some important guidelines you’ll want to follow when using charcoal and gas grills.
Charcoal Grills
To reduce danger of carbon monoxide poisoning, never burn charcoal inside of homes, vehicles, tents, or campers. Charcoal should never be used indoors, even if ventilation is provided.
Never add lighter fluid directly to hot coals since flames could travel up the fluid stream. Instead, place several new briquettes in a metal can and apply lighter fluid. Transfer the briquettes into the pyramid in the grill with a pair of long-handled tongs and light with a match. Use proper utensils for safe handling of food and coals. Since charcoal produces CO fumes until the charcoal is completely extinguished, do not store the grill indoors with freshly used coals. Place the cover on the grill, close the vents and allow the coals to burn out completely. Let ashes cool for at least 48 hours, and dispose in a noncombustible container.
Gas Grills
Liquid petroleum (LP) gas or propane, used in gas grills, is extremely flammable. To reduce the risk of fire or explosion, consumers should:
• Check the tubes that lead into the burner for any blockage from insects, spiders, or food grease. Use a pipe cleaner or wire to clear blockage and push it through to the main part of the burner.
• Check grill hoses for cracking, brittleness, holes, and leaks. Make sure there are no sharp bends in the hose or tubing.
• Move gas hoses as far away as possible from hot surfaces and dripping hot grease. If you can’t move the hoses, install a heat shield to protect them.
• Replace scratched or nicked connectors, which can eventually leak gas.
• Check for gas leaks, following the manufacturer’s instructions, if you smell gas or when you reconnect the grill to the LP gas container. If you detect a leak, immediately turn off the gas at the tank and don’t attempt to light the grill until the leak is fixed.
• Keep lighted cigarettes, matches, or open flames away from a leaking grill.
• Never use a grill indoors. Use the grill at least 10 feet away from any building. Do not use the grill in a garage, carport, porch, or under a surface that can catch fire.
• Never attempt to repair the tank valve or the appliance yourself. See an LP gas dealer or a qualified appliance repair person.
• Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions that accompany the grill.
Consumers should use caution when storing LP gas containers. Always keep containers upright. Never store a spare gas container under or near the grill. Never store a full container indoors. Never store or use flammable liquids, like gasoline, near the grill.
To avoid accidents while transporting LP gas containers, consumers should transport the container in a secure, upright position. Never keep a filled container in a hot car or car trunk. Heat will cause the gas pressure to increase, causing the relief valve to open and allowing gas to escape.
Consumers should use extreme caution and always follow manufacturer’s instructions when connecting or disconnecting LP gas containers.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission worked with the industry to develop a new voluntary standard to prevent LP gas leaks. Grills meeting this standard will shut themselves off if a gas leak occurs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.