*Pick the correct location where the garden will get 6-8 hours of full sun each day.
*Build a raised garden bed. Typically, sides should be 12 inches deep in order to accommodate vegetables such as carrots and beets. Avoid using treated boards and pallets as they may contain arsenic, that can leech into the soil.
*Fill the raised beds with the soil or your choice – a mixture of what you have researched will best grow produce in your area. It will take 16 cubic feet of soil.
*Plant your favorites.
*Maintain: water, weed, pest control. Harvest.
-- From Better Homes and Gardens, www.bhg.com. See this site for square foot gardening plans, as well.
