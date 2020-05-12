According to The Depression Project, the coronavirus outbreak is triggering mental health issues in people throughout the world.
Despair over the situation has switched many mindsets from daily living to daily survival, which brings about feelings of hopelessness leading to increased health anxiety and financial security, fear, social withdrawal and loneliness.
“Quarantine makes it more difficult to distract oneself from existing mental health issues,” The Depression Project literature reads.
So, what are some ways in which to switch to a mindfulness state to relieve anxiety and continue to live healthy, fruitful lives?
Mindfulness is described as “the quality or state of being conscious or aware of something; a mental state achieved by focusing one's awareness on the present moment, while calmly acknowledging and accepting one's feelings, thoughts, and bodily sensations, used as a therapeutic technique.”
How can we use mindfulness to shift our way of thinking and ride out this storm while caring for others as well as ourselves and maintaining good mental health?
Below are a few ways to change our mindsets and start to train our way of thinking toward the positive:
Ask yourself:
What am I grateful for today? Basically, counting your blessings to bring an awareness of all there is to be thankful for.
Who am I checking on or connecting with today? Even in a situation where we must be isolated from the general public, there are many ways to reach out and check on our friends and neighbors: a phone call, a card or letter, an e-mail, a text or a tele-video (Facetime, Marco Polo, Zoom, etc.)
What expectations of normal am I letting go of today? Let’s face it, things are not the way they used to be, and they may not be “normal” for a long time. So, let’s work on letting go of what was and embracing what is.
How am I getting outside today? According to AdvancedNeorotherapy.com, fresh air improves oxygen levels which heightens brain function. In addition, Vitamin D derived from the sun actually protects the neurons in the brain and reduces inflammation.
How am I moving my body today? According to the Mayo Clinic, exercise increases energy levels and delivers oxygen and nutrients to your tissues and helps your cardiovascular system work more efficiently.
What beauty am I creating, cultivating or inviting in today? Take time to read, cook, enjoy music, complete art projects and journal. And remember, you don’t have to be an “expert” at an activity for it to bring joy and have meaning.
Mindset shifts:
Instead of saying, “I’m stuck at home,” say, “I’m safe at home.”
Instead of thinking, “I’m going to get sick,” think, “I will decrease my chances of getting sick by following prevention suggestions.”
Instead of thinking, “I am going to run out of items, and I am panicked,” think, “I have everything I need right now.”
Instead of saying, “Everything is shutting down and I am isolated,” say, “The most important places are still open for essential services.”
What about a chore plan?
Everyday chores not only help keep our lives in order, but they also keep us active and busy – good for our bodies and minds. It’s also a great time to catch up on the cleaning we have not otherwise had time to do. Kids home? Give them a chore day or a shared chore day. Here’s a general list of ideas for each day:
*Mondays: Kitchen day – clean out the refrigerator, wipe down the appliances, sweep and mop, clean the counters and take out the trash.
*Tuesdays: Living room day – dust, vacuum, clean the TV, do a load of laundry.
*Wednesdays: Bedroom day – change sheets, dust, clean mirrors.
*Thursdays: Bathroom day – clean shower, toilet and sinks; sweep/mop, clean mirrors. Do a load of laundry.
*Fridays: General pickup and decluttering. Take care of mail and newspapers that needs sorted, thrown out and/or recycled.
*Saturdays: Outside day – pick up anything in the yard that needs picked up, clean out the car, pick up in the garage, sweep where needed. Do some needed yard work.
*Sundays: Rest, practice some yoga, watch your favorite on-line church service or music concert.
In the end, our attitudes and actions will play a large part in how we either survive or thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Remember the things you cannot control: whether others are following the rules of social distancing; the actions of others; what may or may not happen; other people’s lives; how much toilet paper or rice will be available at the grocery store; how others react or how long this will last.
You can control your attitude; the TV remote (turn off the news if it’s too much!); finding fun, useful and engaging activities at home; your own social/physical distancing; limiting social media time; and your own kindness and grace. (Ideas from The CounselingTeacher.com).
Stay healthy and be positive.
