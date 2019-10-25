Looking for ways to use that leftover holiday ham?
Here’s an easy crockpot soup for a chilly, fall or winter day, with just a few simple ingredients.
Ham and Bean Soup
Ingredients:
*Chop up your leftover ham into bite-sized pieces (at least 2 cups; more or less as desired)
*Chop ½ cup onion
*Dice ½ cup celery
*Slice ½ cup carrots
*One-pound bag of 16-bean soup, rinsed in strainer
*Two tablespoons minced garlic
*1/2 teaspoon salt
*1/2 teaspoon pepper
*2 tablespoons of dried or fresh, chopped parsley
*4 cups of chicken broth (I sometimes use some of the ham juice in place of the liquid, but be careful as it can be salty)
*4 to 6 cups of water
Place everything in large crockpot. Stir. Let cook on high all day – approximately 8 hours.
(Optional add-ons: 1 cup corn, 1 cup diced potatoes, 1 to 2 cups of diced cabbage, or other vegetables of choice).
This soup is great served fresh with biscuits and also freezes well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.