RIGGINS — Get ready for another sizzling Hot Summer Nights (HSN)! HSN 2023 will be here Friday and Saturday, July 21 and 22; kids under 10 are free, adult tickets are $10. Gates open on Friday at 5 p.m. with the National Anthem/American Legion White Bird 152. The world-famous talent show will begin at 7 p.m.; DJ Kurt with Venue Audio will be on hand for sound all evening. On Saturday, the classic car show will be held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. After a short break, gates will open again from 5 p.m.-midnight for more music and entertainment: Ben Ormsby & Co. 6-7:30 p.m., Wheel in the Sky NW-tribute to the Music of Journey will be 8:30-10 p.m., followed by Hysteria-tribute to Music of Def Leppard. 10:30 p.m.-midnight.
HSN’s $1,000 VIP sponsors are Hammer Down River Excursions (who, in addition, donated a $2,000 river trip for the band), Crime Scene Cleaners Inc., High Desert Pest Solutions, Blue Tick Coffee, Summerville’s Steakhouse & Bar, and Perpetua Resources. Kudos to each of you. Many other businesses have also made donations to help make HSN a success.
The HSN Talent Show has $1,500 in cash prizes; amateurs only, sign up online at Rigginsidaho.com or visit the HSN Facebook page (sign up closes Thursday, July 20). There are three divisions: Youth – 12 years and younger; Nontheme – youth and adults; Theme – youth and adults. Each division has prizes for first, second and third-place acts.
HSN’s Classic Car Show is Saturday, July 22. with no charge to attend. Registration begins at 9 a.m.; gates open at 11 a.m., show ends at 3 p.m. It is open to all antique, classic cars and trucks, as well as rat-rods. Trophies, door prizes and music and fun for all.
HSN also features our famous cook shack, beer garden and dunk chair, with local favorites as “sitting ducks;” there will also be kids’ games including a Cantina, face painting and more; no pets and no coolers. Presale HSN swag is available at Main Street Hair: T-shirts are $20, tank tops are $25 and youth T-shirts are $15. Make your reservations now, as motels fill up fast for Hot Summer Nights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.