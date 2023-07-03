RIGGINS — Gates open at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 21, with the National Anthem/American Legion White Bird 152. The talent show will begin at 7 p.m.; DJ Kurt with Venue Audio will be on hand for sound all evening. On Saturday, July 22, the classic car show is 11 a.m.-3 p.m., no charge to attend, with registration at 9 a.m. After a short break, gates will open again from 5 p.m.-midnight for music and entertainment: Ben Ormsby & Co. 6-7:30 p.m., Wheel in the Sky NW-tribute to the Music of Journey will be 8:30-10 p.m., followed by Hysteria-tribute to Music of Def Leppard, 10:30 p.m.-midnight.
HSN is looking for kids and adults to perform at the talent show on Friday, July 21, at 7 p.m. Kathy Farnsworth is the talent show coordinator this year. The talent show has $1,500 in cash prizes; amateurs only, sign up online with Kathy Farnsworth on Facebook, Rigginsidaho.com or HSN Facebook page; sign-up closes Thursday, July 20.
