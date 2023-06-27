What did neighboring counties receive in PILT payments for 2023?
• Adams: $453,712 on 551,206 acres (82 cents an acre)
• Clearwater: $875,605 on 845,357 acres ($1.04 per acre)
• Lewis: $9,698 on 3,081 acres ($3.15 per acre)
• Valley:$921,347 on 2,048,834 acres (45 cents per acre)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.