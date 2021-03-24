On March 10, former Grangeville resident Lori White earned $18,801 to win the night’s episode of Jeopardy! Entering final Jeopardy!, she was in second place with $14,800. The Final Jeopardy! Question was, “The only Ian Fleming James Bond novel not told in the third person, it’s narrated by one of 007’s paramours.” White had the correct response of, “What is ‘The Spy Who Loved Me.’” She wagered $4,001 and was the highest finisher. The following night, White was beat out by contestant Dave Pai who received $25,800 to her $11,600.

