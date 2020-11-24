DNA profiles from forensic samples currently exist in the National DNA Index from Idaho that have not matched to any potential suspects. Most people are not in the National DNA Index. For example, if an individual has never been convicted of a felony in Idaho, their DNA will not be in the national DNA database. The new technique known as forensic molecular genetic genealogy uses a different type of searching. This technique uses genealogical data from regular consenting citizens put into open-access public databases to identify potential criminals. After a potential suspect has been identified through genetics, DNA from that individual is compared directly against the crime scene sample.
The use of molecular genealogy was facilitated by ISP Forensic Services and helped lead to an arrest and successful prosecution in a 2017 rape case in Teton County.
