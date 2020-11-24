2020 taxes can be paid by cash, check, e-check (online only), credit and debit cards; and this can be done at the treasurer’s office at the Idaho County Courthouse, by phone at 208-983-2801 or go online at www.idahocounty.org. Late fee for payment is 2 percent of the first half interest; begins Jan. 1 at 1 percent per month. To avoid a late fee, mailed payments must have a postmark no later than Dec. 21. For information, call or e-mail treasurer Abbie Hudson, ahudson@idahocounty.org . Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.