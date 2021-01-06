∙ In November 2020, Idaho County was a 6.4 percent unemployment rate as compared to 4.1 percent in 2019; Lewis County sat at 7.1 percent in 2020, and was at 5.5 percent in 2019.
∙ In November 2020, Idaho County had 443 residents listed as unemployed, while 2019 that number was 266; Lewis County listed 124 unemployed residents in November 2020, up from 91 in 2019.
∙ From November 2019 to November 2020, Idaho County has seen growth in jobs in the following areas: logging and mining (9.6 percent increase); construction (5.7 percent); manufacturing (4.6 percent); wholesale trade (1.5); transportation and warehousing (6.3 percent); and financial activities (3.5 percent); decreases have been in retail trade, health and education, leisure and hospitality, government and professional/business services.
∙ From November 2019 to November 2020, Lewis County has seen growth in jobs in the following areas: logging and mining (1.5 percent increase); construction (5.3 percent); manufacturing (6 percent); wholesale trade (1.9); transportation and warehousing (9.3 percent); and financial activities (2.8 percent); decreases have been in retail trade, health and education, leisure and hospitality, government and professional/business services.
Contributing factors for Idaho’s rank as fasting growing state in the manufacturing sector include the following (in North Central Idaho):
∙Record high prices for lumber in the last half of the year which buoyed sawmill jobs. The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest sold 84.5 million board feet of timber in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, the highest amount since 1991; ∙The region’s largest manufacturer, Clearwater Paper in Lewiston, benefited from strong demand for toilet paper and other paper products; ∙The national ammunition shortage and a surge in gun purchases raised employment at Vista Outdoors ammunition plant in Lewiston from 1,000 jobs to 1,200; ∙Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories added more than 30 jobs in Lewiston; ∙Aluminum jet boat builders in Lewiston and Orofino have expanded; and Tsceminicum Bottling Company opened in the summer with 10 employees on Colonel Wright Way in a Port of Lewiston business park.
