Children 5, 6 and 7 years of age old (as of Jan. 1 of each year) can participate in Cloverbuds. They may take a variety of projects, including small animals, and earn participation ribbons and certificates.

The regular 4-H program is for public, private or home-schooled students ages 8-18. At age 8, a student can take a livestock project and sell that animal at the Idaho County Fair in August.

Currently, there are 18 4-H Clubs in Idaho County, including six each in Cottonwood and Grangeville, two each in Kooskia and Kamiah, and one each in Riggins and Elk City.

For questions on area clubs and projects, to enroll or for other 4-H needs, contact Idaho County 4-H Program Director Jill Bruegeman at 208-983-2667 or jabruegeman@idahocounty.org.

