COTTONWOOD — The Idaho County Fair begins Monday, Aug. 14, at 9:30 a.m. (all times PST) for 4-H modeling and clothing projects with fashion show judging and fashion show practice. Tuesday, Aug. 15 is 4-H clothing judging; those in open class who cannot enter exhibits Wednesday morning may enter from 6-8 p.m.; no animals. Wednesday, Aug. 16, features the ribbon cutting at 8:30 a.m. followed by 4-H judging and open class exhibits entries. The annual pigtail contest will take place at 1:30 p.m. in the main building, weigh-in for 4-H animals is 4-8 p.m. and the fashion show is at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, is the fitting and showing of 4-H and FFA animals all day, Old-Time Fiddlers play at 1 p.m. and the 4-H animal costume contest at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, is the 4-H and FFA livestock judging all day, the Royalty Evening is at 6:30 p.m. followed by the annual Green Swing Dance. Saturday, Aug. 19, is the Idaho County Fair parade 11 a.m. in Cottonwood, 4-H awards are at noon, the Idaho/Lewis County Cattlemen’s BBQ is 11 a.m.-2 p.m., the 4-H Market Livestock Sale starts at 1 p.m. Check out exhibits from 3:30-6 p.m.

