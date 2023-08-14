GRANGEVILLE — “I am thrilled to be representing Idaho County and have had a great year,” said Payton Marie Brown.
Brown, 17, has served as the Idaho County Fair 2nd Princess. She is the daughter of Rocky and Nichole Howe of Grangeville and Jacob Brown of Lewiston. Her grandfather, Chris Seubert, of Clarkston, Wash., is a former resident of Cottonwood.
At Grangeville High School, where Brown will be a senior this fall, she is involved in FFA and student council and participates in volleyball, cheer and softball. She also takes part in competitive dance through Stars Dance Academy. In her spare time, she works as a barista at Blue Tick Coffee.
Brown has six siblings: Bryant, 25; Talum, 15; Callie, 13; Avery, 13; Tucker, 11; and Blake, 9.
One of her favorite memories of her royalty reign is shopping for dresses with Abbie and Makenna.
“All the planning and laughter that comes with everything,” she said. “Also, Kamiah Barbecue Days was memorable because it was our first parade as new royalty.”
Following high school, she hopes to attend college at Washington State University or the University of Idaho and major in a branch of psychology.
“See you at the fair!” she smiled.
