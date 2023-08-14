GRANGEVILLE — “I thoroughly encourage all young ladies in our community to consider the opportunity to be part of Idaho County Fair royalty,” Makenna York stated. “Not only is it a scholarship program, but it is very rewarding and builds personal character, as well as memories and friendships that last a lifetime. It also drew me into our surrounding community events, experiencing the wonderful people and the many treasures of Idaho County.”
York, 15, is the Idaho County Fair First Princess. The daughter of Eric and Heidi York, she will be a junior this fall at Grangeville High School. Her grandparents are Mark and CJ Agee of Kooskia, Don and Christy Owens of Stites, Duane and Leah York of Kamiah, Mark and Patti Kelly of Grangeville, and Guy VonBargen of Grangeville. She has one sister, 11-year-old Brynnley.
York is a member of Crazy Critters 4-H Club and attends Centennial Evangelical Free Church. At GHS she plays volleyball, basketball and softball, and is involved in BPA and student council. She also plays club volleyball with the Legacy Volleyball Club based out of Kamiah.
York is playing with an international volleyball team in Europe, plays club softball with the local Grangeville Club and is a youth softball umpire. She has a freshie scent business and enjoys babysitting.
“Overall, I have loved getting to know the girls and their families in our royalty group better,” she said. “We have always known each other, being in the same high school, but royalty has provided the opportunity to develop more personal relationships that will last forever.”
“Taking each of our ideas and building them into reality through our theme and on our float, of course with the help of our parents, was so rewarding,” she added. “This continued the entire reign representing the Idaho County Fair.”
York’s favorite memory of the year so far was their shopping trip in Spokane.
“We enjoyed full days of bonding and shopping for clothes and float items. My favorite day was easily our dress-shopping day,” York recalled. “We arrived at A Finer Moment dress shop, all having similar ideas on what we were looking for. We were about 15 minutes early, so we waited outside, peering through the windows at the beautiful gowns. Without even walking in, we spotted our dresses, and right away knew they were the ones. We tried them on first, and they all fit us perfectly. I loved how our eyes lit up, knowing we couldn’t love another gown more!”
Following graduation, York is considering attending the University of Idaho to pursue a law degree or to become a CPA.
