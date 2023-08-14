GRANGEVILLE — “I am so grateful for everyone who has made this year so special so far,” Idaho County Fair Queen Abbie Frei stated.
Frei, 17, is going into her senior year at Grangeville High School. She is the youngest child of Steve and Kristie Frei of Grangeville. She has brothers who are twins, Zach and Cody, 26; sister, Katrina, 24; brother, Kyle, 21; and brother, Caleb, 19. She is the granddaughter of Gerry and Jan Frei of Grangeville and Richard and Dorothy Nuxoll of Greencreek.
Frei is a member of Grangeville FFA, and is a three-sport student: volleyball, basketball and softball. She is a member of the National Honor Society, HOA, Youth Legislature, Varsity Blue Choir and student council. She is also active in Sts. Peter and Paul youth group and works for Clearwater ChemDry.
“Some of our most memorable experiences this year have been our shopping trip to Spokane, the Lumberjack Days carnival, and the Riggins Rodeo parade,” Frei said.
When running for the position of Idaho County Fair Queen in 2022, Frei stated, “My strongest personal quality is being true to myself and sticking up for what I know is right, even if I am standing alone. The most important things to me are the relationships I have with my family.”
She enjoys spending quality time with her more than 60 first cousins.
The fair queen crown is something she shares with her sister, Katrina, who served as queen in 2016.
“I remember helping Trina get dressed and ready during the fair, and it was always in my mind that I wanted to be a part of royalty someday, too,” Frei smiled.
Following graduation, she plans to attend the University of Idaho and obtain a teaching degree in elementary education with plans to become a teacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.