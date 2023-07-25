COTTONWOOD — Idaho County Fair is Aug. 16-19 at the Idaho County Fairgrounds in Cottonwood. Jim and Kathleen Vopat will be honored as 2023 Idaho County Fair Grand Marshalls. The Vopats are longtime supporters of the Idaho County 4-H program and the fair in general, as well as having a long and multigenerational history in Idaho County. Jim taught and coached in Riggins Elementary and junior high in Riggins; Kathleen taught home economics at SRHS and third grade at Riggins Elementary.
“We loved Riggins, the Salmon River area, and made such wonderful lifelong friends there,” said Kathleen. They both grew up in Grangeville, then moved back to Grangeville when Kathleen’s parents needed assistance. Jim taught in Grangeville for 10 more years in sixth grade and junior high before moving to fourth grade. See more of their Grangeville information in the 89th Annual Idaho County Fair premium booklet that came out with the Free Press a couple of weeks ago or pick one up at the Free Press office in Grangeville.
The Idaho County Fair opens at (all times PST) at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, for 4-H modeling and clothing projects with fashion show judging and show practice. Tuesday, Aug. 15, is 4-H clothing judging. Those in open class who cannot enter exhibits on Wednesday morning may enter 6-8 p.m., no animals. Wednesday, Aug. 16, features the ribbon cutting at 8:30 a.m. followed by 4-H judging and open class exhibit entries, the annual pigtail contest will take place at 1:30 p.m. in the main building, weigh-in for 4-H animals 4-8 p.m. and fashion show at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, is fitting and showing of 4-H and FFA animals all day, Old-Time Fiddlers perform at 1 p.m. and the 4-H animal costume contest is at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, is 4-H & FFA livestock judging all day, royalty evening at 6:30 p.m., followed by the annual Green Swing Dance. Saturday, Aug. 19, is the Idaho County Fair Parade at 11 a.m. in Cottonwood, 4-H awards at noon, Idaho/Lewis County Cattlemen’s BBQ at 11 a.m.-2 p.m., the 4-H Market Livestock Sale at 1 p.m. and check out exhibits from 3:30-6 p.m.
There will be lots of activities going on in between all these scheduled events. Plan now to attend the 89th Idaho County Fair in Cottonwood. More about the Idaho County Fair next week.
Our Salmon River Canyon 4-H Club has several members exhibiting their projects at the Idaho County Fair. Some will have their market animals ready for sale at the 4-H sale on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 1 p.m. You can support them and their 4-H experiences by attending and buying an animal. If you cannot be there and would like to help support our local 4-H’ers, call leader Sarah Walters for information.
