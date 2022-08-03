COTTONWOOD — Idaho County Fair 2022-2023 is Aug. 17-20 at the Idaho County Fairgrounds in Cottonwood. Grand Marshals are Brad and Char Arnzen. Snapshot of events: Monday is entering 4-H constructed clothing and Making the Most of Me projects, 4-H fashion judging and 4-H Fashion Show practice. Tuesday is judging of 4-H clothing projects, 6-8 p.m. open class exhibits for those who cannot be there Wednesday morning, and 4-8 p.m. is the 4-H Livestock Club Stall decorating. Wednesday is the official opening at 8:30 a.m., with the traditional Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, enter all 4-H projects, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. to enter open class exhibits. The 4-H dog, rabbit and poultry shows will begin at 9 a.m. and run through the early afternoon. The pigtail contest is at 1:30 p.m. Weigh-in for 4-H animals 3-8 p.m. The Annual 4-H Fashion Show and awards at 7 p.m. Thursday is 4-H and FFA fitting and showing livestock beginning at 8:30 a.m. and running most of the day. Old-Time Fiddlers 1 p.m. The Two-Minute Talent Show is at 7 p.m. Friday is 4-H & FFA judging contests throughout the day. Royalty Evening begins at 6:30 p.m. with the introduction of the new royalty followed by the annual Green Swing Dance. Saturday is the Fair Parade and Kids Parade at 10 a.m. on Cottonwood Main Street followed by the Market Livestock Sale at 1 p.m. Exhibits are to be checked out 4-6 p.m. Check with the Idaho County Free Press for a complete booklet of the 2022 Idaho County Fair.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.