Answers:
1. Goff Bridge in Riggins, commonly referred to as Time Zone Bridge. This is where the time changes from Pacific Standard to Mountain Time. The bridge was originally constructed in 1935 and replaced in 1999. It remains one of the few tied-arch bridges in Idaho.
2. This stone angel is at Prairie View Cemetery in Grangeville, 916 North Florence Street. The gravesites are a fascinating piece of history of the area.
3. These concrete animals were made by artist Har-V who resided here along Clearcreek Road, just outside of Kooskia. The artist has since died, and the property is privately owned.
4. Lewis and Clark woodcarvings are located at the entrance of Lewis and Clark RV Resort/KOA on the outskirts of Kamiah. Seaman was the Newfoundland dog who accompanied the expedition, and they made their way to Idaho in 1805.
5. The Monastery of St. Gertrude in Cottonwood is home to the Benedictine sisters. The stone foundation of the building was quarried from the hillside in the 1920s.
6. Headin' Upstream is a steel sculpture located at the Kooskia Welcome Center site at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 12 and Idaho Hwy. 13. The spawning salmon sculpture was created by David Govedare and Keith Powell in 2005.
7. The horseshoe elk at the entrance of Grangeville is a piece of public art welcoming visitors. It was created by Philomath, Ore., artist Bud Thomas of Oregon Horseshow Art. The statue is made from approximately 600 horseshoes, and it was placed at the entrance to Grangeville in June 2015.
8. The rain trestle is viewed here from Substation Road in Cottonwood and was once part of the Camas Prairie Railroad. The line stopped running through Cottonwood in 2000.
9. Baby Face Rock is found beside State Highway 14 on the way to Elk City facing Granite Creek. It is dated 1929 and is believed to have been carved by Jim Jacks.
10. The White Bird Battlefield is the location of the first battle of the Nez Perce Flight of 1877. This is located on U.S. Highway 95 on the White Bird Grade where an overlook and kiosk offer historical insight.
11. Nixon Rock can be seen when traveling west on the Red River Road 222, along Red River between the junction of Highway 14 and Forest Road 1818 near Mother Lode Hill. About 55 miles from Grangeville toward Elk City.
12. Polly Bemis bronze sculpture made by artist Irene Deely in 2021. This is located at the Polly Bemis Ranch, located 44 miles east of Riggins. No roads lead directly here; visitors come in jetboat or plane.
