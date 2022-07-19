According to AAA and GasBuddy.com, the gas prices for Idaho and the nation from 2011 to the present are:

∙Dec. 13, 2011: $3.28/g Idaho (U.S. average: $3.26/g)

∙Dec. 13, 2012: $3.34/g Idaho (U.S. average: $3.29/g)

∙Dec. 13, 2014: $2.65/g Idaho (U.S. average: $2.56/g)

∙Dec. 13, 2015: $2.11/g Idaho (U.S. average: $2.01/g)

∙Dec. 13, 2016: $2.23/g Idaho (U.S. average: $2.22/g)

∙Dec. 13, 2017: $2.53/g Idaho (U.S. average: $2.45/g)

∙Dec. 13, 2018: $2.81/g Idaho (U.S. average: $2.39/g)

∙Dec. 13, 2019: $2.81/g Idaho (U.S. average: $2.57/g)

∙Dec. 13, 2020: $2.20/g Idaho (U.S. average: $2.14/g)

∙Dec. 21, 2021: $3.31/g Idaho (U.S. average: $3.01/g)

∙July 13, 2022: $5.21/g Idaho (U.S. average: $4.68/g)

