Tennessee had the number one migration growth for U-Haul trucks this year. According to the U-Haul site’s 2020 Migration Trends news, growth states are calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a state versus leaving that state in a calendar year. Idaho, which was number 11 on the list last year, is at number 30 this year. Following Tennessee for top migration is Texas, Florida, Ohio, Arizona, Colorado, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina and Georgia. In the bottom five are Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Illinois and California. See https://www.uhaul.com/Articles/About/2020-Migration-Trends-U-Haul-Ranks-50-States-By-Migration-Growth-22746/ for details.

