The Family Vacation Guide recently sent out news that Idaho ranks as America’s 7th best state to have an adventure with the family. The email I received said something to the effect of, “would you have ever guessed Idaho would rank so high in adventures?” Yes, yes I would. Idaho has 142 mountain bike trails, 143 hiking trails and 54 camping areas per 100,000 people. Idaho also has 0.36 national parks per 100,000 people, which are visited by 681,400 people annually. See the full research at https://www.thefamilyvacationguide.com/great-american-adventure/.
