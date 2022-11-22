According to Scholaroo.com, the top five Thanksgiving side dishes in Idaho are cornbread*, green bean casserole, baked sweet potato, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce. (*Reporter’s note: How can this be? Cornbread? We live in Idaho! What did they do, survey newcomers or southerners?)
Twenty-one states chose mashed potatoes as their favorite side, while 13 chose sweet potatoes.
For details, see https://scholaroo.com/report/favorite-thanksgiving-side-dishes/.
According to Taste of Home Magazine, Idaho’s favorite Thanksgiving pie is pumpkin, along with about 30 other states. Coming in at distant seconds were apple and pecan.
