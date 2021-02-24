In 1890, the year Idaho became the 43rd state, the population was 88,548. By 1900, the state had 161,772 residents. It has grown steadily since: 1910-325,594; 1920-431,866; 1930-445,032; 1940-524,973; 1950-588,637; 1960-667,191; 1970-712,567; 1980-943,935; 1990-1,006,749; 2000-1,273,953; 2010-1,567,582; 2020-1,826,913.
Compared to its surrounding states: Washington has 7.615 million; Oregon-4.218 million; Utah-3.206 million; Wyoming-578,759; Nevada-3.08 million; and Montana-1.069 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.