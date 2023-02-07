Upcoming webinars are Human Rights Commission on March 29, Wage and Hour on May 31, Apprenticeships on July 26, Unemployment Insurance on Sept. 27, and Tax Compliance on Nov. 29, all likely to start at 9 a.m. (Mountain Time).
For information on the webinars, email Kandi.Rudd@labor.idaho.gov or call 208-236-6710 (ext. 3677). Also, visit https://www.labor.idaho.gov/dnn/calendar/ to find upcoming events and information.
