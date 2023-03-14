KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley Elementary School fifth-grade students will present their living history assignments Wednesday, March 22, 10:30 a.m. at the CVES library. Those attending will move around the library and listen to the short biographies as the students dress as their chosen historical figures.

