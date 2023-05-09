Preregister for the May 18-19 Industrious Films Film Festival 2023 at www.industriousfamily.com/faith-based-film-festival.html.
Admission for families is $35, and individual passes are $30. Those attending will receive a wristband so they can come and go. The event will also be live cast for those who cannot attend in person.
The gala dinner is open to the public for a $10 per person donation.
For details, log onto https://www.industriousfamily.com/.
