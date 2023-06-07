•Collins and Sydney Mugume will speak at Trinity Lutheran Church, 210 North Mill Street, Grangeville, following the regular Sunday service on July 2, which starts at 9:30 a.m.
•The Mugumes will speak Sunday, July 2, at Super 8 Motel’s meeting room, directly following the Border Days parade. (Parade starts at 2 p.m.)
