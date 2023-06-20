• Council adopted an ordinance allowing an exception to city code for the Idaho County Airport to connect to municipal water and sewer services without annexation.
Also part of this issue, council adopted a policy on how airport hangars would be provided water and sewer service. The city would set a single tap for each easement at the airport, and the county would be required to pay set fees (equity buy-in and connection) and comply with applicable requirements such as installation of backflow devices. The city would review the policy every other year, with an updated map provided by the county that includes changes at the property.
At last month’s meeting, discussion was whether, as part of the policy, an oil/water separator should be installed. At the June 5 meeting, this was noted as unnecessary as the hangars are mostly for storage, with maintenance most often done offsite. Public works director Bob Mager said any intrusion of oils into the sewer system should be detected during normal maintenance, and these can be quickly backtracked to the source.
