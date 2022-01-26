• How busy was public works during this season’s snowfall? Public works director Bob Mager reported for just the three city plow trucks, between plowing and hauling snow, they went 1,140 miles. “That’s a lot of mileage,” he said.
• “We were busy in December,” said police chief Joe Newman, noting they had 183 calls for service, double the number in one month, he said, which were mostly weather related.
• Longtime city staffers were recognized at the close of the meeting. Mager started work for the city in July 1990, and city administrator Tonya Kennedy started in January 2002.
