•Michelle Bly from Thomas Dean & Hoskins (TD&H) Engineering provided an Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) funding request from ARPA of $5,877, with councilor Greg Gibler motioning to approve and pay, and councilor Alana Curtis seconding. This funding request is for the new waste and water systems that are being engineered and constructed soon in Kooskia. The council has been working with both TD&H and DEQ for the completion of this project. Bly updated that council that the block grant has now reached it’s limit for engineering, and can now close out the block grant when there is substantial completion for construction. “I was hoping that commerce would allow us, since there’s no money in the block grant to pay for construction, to close it out now, which would then allow the city to then apply for a second block grant this fall. But as of last week, commerce said no,” Bly explained.
Bly asked the council if the mayor or mayor pro tempore would sign the DEQ reimbursements so they wouldn’t have to wait until a council meeting to have them signed. “It helps the contractor get paid sooner,” Bly explained. City public works superintendent Carlos Martinez, DEQ and MWW would review the document to make sure they would be okay with it as well. Gibler made a motion to authorize the mayor to sign the agreement and notice to proceed. Curtis seconded, and the motion passed.
If there aren’t any delays with DEQ, construction should be starting on the project the week of May 29. Bly then presented the council with block grant reimbursement no. 24 for $3,953. “This is the last one you’ll see for a while until we get to substantial completion, which is when constriction is at 95% complete,” Bly explained. Gibler made a motion to authorize that payment, with Curtis seconding.
• Barbra Palmer was present to discuss her Dike Street mobile home, and the steps she will need to take to have it removed from the property. Palmer told the council that she has put support boards and has been finishing the home to get it ready to move, but will need two more weeks as another person is coming and moving the home for her to another property. “It’ll be moved within the two weeks, if not I’ll tear it down,” Palmer explained.
Curtis made a motion to give Palmer the extension, with Gibler seconding. The council will discuss if the fines will be rescinded after the trailer is removed.
• The council also discussed amending service ordinances for water and sewer. The council decided to have Martinez research more about the codes and ordinances and bring it to the next council meeting to discuss further.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.