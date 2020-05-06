RIGGINS -- National Day of Prayer is tomorrow, Thursday, May 7. Rather than a gathering at the church, Pastor Mike Chapman has compiled a Prayer Walk that you can take any time during the day. His Prayer Walk Legend, which outlines the places to pray and specific people, businesses, events, and leaders, is available from him or perhaps at the city hall. Basically: 1-Roadside table by park for fishing/rafting seasons, 2-elementry school for families in our canyon, 3-Chevron/White Water Market area for local businesses, 4-SRHS for teachers, administration, students, 5-VFW for military, 6-SRCC/AofG/LDS church area for lifting up name of Jesus, 7-post office-for the USA to be delivered from COVID-19, 8-fire station for first responders/volunteers, 9-city hall for national/state/local leaders, and 10-clinic for front line workers.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.